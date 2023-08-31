How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Kia recalls cars to fix trunk latch that won’t open from the inside and could trap people

FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill.,...
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012. A federal judge on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, declined to approve a tentative settlement in a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts, saying it fails to provide “fair and adequate” relief to vehicle owners.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.

The recall covers the Optima midsize car from 2016 through 2018, Optima hybrids and plug-ins from 2017 and 2018, and the Rio small car from 2016 and 2017.

Kia says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the trunk latch base can crack, and may not open from the inside. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a person inside the trunk could become trapped.

Dealers will replace part of the trunk latch base. Owners will be notified by letter starting Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police on North Avenue
Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect
File photo
Vermont students return to school as staff shortages persist
Burlington's housing pod community has now been open for more than six months.
Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Rick Taylor
A family shares their Lincoln Street story

Latest News

File - Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on...
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
At least 73 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
File image
Massachusetts man charged in fatal Orange County crash
Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC...
Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires