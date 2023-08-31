Local lawmakers work to keep kids off e-cigarettes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway to protect kids from e-cigarette use.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella joined 32 other AG’s in calling for the Food and Drug Administration to do more to keep kids off e-cigarettes.

Formella recommended limiting flavors that might attract kids, reduce nicotine levels, and prevent marketing to children.

Formella says studies have linked e-cigarette use to mental health and behavioral problems, problems in school, and addiction later in life.

