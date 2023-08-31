How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Local lawmakers work to keep kids off e-cigarettes

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway to protect kids from e-cigarette use.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella joined 32 other AG’s in calling for the Food and Drug Administration to do more to keep kids off e-cigarettes.

Formella recommended limiting flavors that might attract kids, reduce nicotine levels, and prevent marketing to children.

Formella says studies have linked e-cigarette use to mental health and behavioral problems, problems in school, and addiction later in life.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont students return to school as staff shortages persist
Burlington's housing pod community has now been open for more than six months.
Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Rick Taylor
A family shares their Lincoln Street story
File photo
World War II vet from Swanton to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
FILE
Safety reminders for kids walking to school
An effort is underway to protect kids from e-cigarette use.
Local lawmakers work to keep kids off e-cigarettes
Students will be walking to school this morning for day two, especially in Chittenden County...
Safety reminders for kids walking to school