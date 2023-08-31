Local lawmakers work to keep kids off e-cigarettes
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An effort is underway to protect kids from e-cigarette use.
New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella joined 32 other AG’s in calling for the Food and Drug Administration to do more to keep kids off e-cigarettes.
Formella recommended limiting flavors that might attract kids, reduce nicotine levels, and prevent marketing to children.
Formella says studies have linked e-cigarette use to mental health and behavioral problems, problems in school, and addiction later in life.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.