For local police and EMS, it’s all hands on deck for Champlain Valley Fair

Police at CVF
Police at CVF(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Expo swells to a city of about 15,000 people some nights during the fair. And like every city, police are needed.

On any given day, during the 10 best days of summer, there are between 10 and 15 officers on duty.

“It’s a fairly large area and we are all on foot, so it allows us to cover a lot of ground and to be available for any incidents that pop up,” said Essex Police Sgt. Michael Roberto

Incidents like reports of a BB gun being brought into the fair, which turned out to be a false alarm. But that’s not always the case.

“A lot of times we are looking for missing kids that get separated from family or went on a ride and popped off and jumped on another ride without telling somebody. We’re also here for juvenile incidents where juveniles are coming in from different towns, different cities, and they’re interacting with each other, causing problems with each other, until we go in and deal with that to keep anything from boiling over. And again, to keep them from affecting people who are here to enjoy the fair,” Sgt. Roberto said.

It also gives officers a chance to interact with the public. However, because of staffing issues at departments across the state, they share shifts with about five other departments. “We certainly couldn’t do it by ourselves, so we rely on other agencies,” Sgt. Roberto said.

