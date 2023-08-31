Massachusetts man charged in fatal Orange County crash

BRAINTREE, Vt. (WCAX) - An Eden man has died from his injuries sustained in a crash earlier this month and police say the driver now faces new charges.

It happened the night of August 12 in the town of Braintree. The Vermont State Police say Pedro Guadalupe, 28, of Springfield, Mass. crashed on Braintree Hill Road. When troopers arrived, they say the vehicle was back on the road but that Guadalupe fled the scene, crashing again nearby.

Five people were taken to the hospital for injuries, including two juveniles and Raymond Martin, 80, of Eden. Police say Martin died from his injuries on Tuesday at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Guadalupe faces multiple charges including grossly negligent operation with death resulting, reckless endangerment, and eluding police.

