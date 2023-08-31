Montpelier pool goes to the dogs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It may not be the dog days of summer anymore, but it didn’t stop a number of pups from enjoying some summer fun.

The Central Vermont Humane Society held an event at the Montpelier pool on Wednesday allowing dogs the chance to swim in the pool and mingle with other dogs for an hour and a half.

“It’s a great way to engage with the community and also fundraise for the animals,” CVHS Development Manager Sarah Schrum said.

All the money from the event goes towards the humane society.

Organizers said they usually raise around two thousand dollars at the event each year.

Steve Justice and his wife brought their one year old Aussie to the pool Wednesday.

They say he was acting a little too cool for his parents -- running off with his friends.

But they enjoyed the time.

“We make a point of having fun with him when we can, and we try to do it every day.” Justice said.

Wednesday was the only day dogs are allowed to swim in the Montpelier town pool.

They turned off the filtration system and let the dogs have the place to themselves

Since the flooding -- the humane society wanted to bring some light to Montpelier.

“This is a really nice event where people can just come here and look forward to knowing they’re going to smile all day,” Schrum said.

