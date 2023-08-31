Narcan vending machine in Johnson is first in the state

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The life-saving overdose drug naloxone, also known as Narcan, is now even easier to access in Lamoille County.

A vending machine in Johnson is filled with hope.

“This Narcan vending machine is more than just a piece of equipment, it is a symbol of compassion, of our commitment to saving lives,” said Dawn Tatro, the founder of Jenna’s Promise, a nonprofit named after her daughter who died from an overdose.

Naloxone-- also known as Narcan -- is a life-saving drug that reverses an opioid overdose. The Johnson Health Center off of busy Route 15 on Thursday unveiled the first free Narcan vending machine in Vermont.

“It’s a message of love and acceptance. When you carry naloxone, you are saying to everyone around you - your life matters,” said the center’s Caroline Butler.

“Today, we make history but we also remember those who are no longer with us due to opiate overdoses,” Tatro said. “Maybe if we had something like this here, we could have prevented that.”

The unveiling coincided with International Overdose Awareness Day. A moment of silence was held in memory of those who have lost their lives to opioid use.

“You don’t want the problem here, but the problem is here,” said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, who toured repairs made to the health center since the flood last month.

Drug users will be able to access the machine anonymously and free of charge 24/7. To those who say easy access to Narcan only perpetuates drug use, Levine says it’s instead about keeping people alive. “It’s still prevention, and every time you prevent a death, you leave the door open for treatment,” he said.

“It’s our hope that increasing access to naloxone, we are increasing access to our center, our resources, and to treatment,” Butler said.

While Narcan continues to save lives, it has proven less effective for newer drugs on the street like fentanyl-laced with the tranquilizer Xylazine. “The rule of thumb is two doses of naloxone -- just because of the toxicity of the drug supply.,” Levine said.

The state’s goal is to make Narcan more available throughout the state, and more vending machines like this are a possibility.

“Let’s work to normalize that just as we have normalized AEDs in the public spaces,” Butler said.

Related Stories:

Johnson drug treatment program, health center serve clients despite flood damage

Substance use recovery program celebrates 1-year anniversary

How Jenna’s Promise aims to help Vermont women in recovery

Johnson project aims to provide shelter, work for people in recovery

‘Jenna’s House’ looks to be new community safe haven

Work to transform former church to “Jenna’s House” begins

Family hopes to turn overdose tragedy into second chance for others

Former Johnson church purchased for addiction recovery center

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.