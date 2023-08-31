North County lawmaker pushes back on Massena migrant facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country lawmaker is speaking out against Homeland Security’s proposed list of locations where migrant facilities could be built.

It’s still unclear where the list of 11 locations came from but it includes the airport in Massena. Gov. Kathy Hocul says shifting migrants upstate is not an option while New York City Mayor Eric Adams says there’s no more room left in the city.

State Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, says the airport is not a logical location, adding that local leaders also oppose the idea. “This is not something that the taxpayers, specifically in St. Lawrence County or Massena, New York, should be dealing with right now. They did not ask for it., they are not equipped to handle it. This is just passing the buck at the highest level in New York City. Mayor Adams should be ashamed and Gov. Hochul should really put the foot down and make sure this does not happen. She is the Governor elected by the state of New York, not Eric Adams,” Stec said.

Local officials in St. Lawrence County and Massena say the area’s infrastructure is not ready and that medical facilities would be overwhelmed.

Gov. Hochul met with members from the Biden administration on Wednesday and said she requested additional support to address the influx of asylum seekers. She says her top priority is to lower the work permit time window for migrants.

