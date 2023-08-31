How to help
Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident

An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is being investigated as a case of road rage. Charges are pending against two suspects.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - An incident in New York that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is being investigated as a case of road rage.

Police say the off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle Wednesday in Queens when he went down a service road that was blocked by a van. The officer was able to get around it, but the vehicles later met up again.

As the off-duty officer and the driver of the minivan exchanged words, another man reportedly walked up and smashed in the officer’s window.

Police say the off-duty officer got out of his car, identified himself and drew his firearm. A struggle ensued, and the officer was shot in the thigh.

Charges are pending against the two men, identified as brothers Edwin Rivera, 32, and Sean Rivera, 27. Both were injured in the incident, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and the other injuring his hand while allegedly breaking the glass.

Police are investigating how the gun was fired and who had control of it at the time.

The wounded officer was treated at a hospital and is said to be “in good spirits.”

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

