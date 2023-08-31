Phish flood benefit raised $4.5M

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A double Phish benefit concert last weekend in Saratoga Performing Arts Center raised at least $4.5 million for flood victims.

The shows on Friday and Saturday sold 38,000 tickets, with tens of thousands also watching and donating online. All of the proceeds reeled in go to the band’s Waterwheel Foundation, which set up a special flood relief fund to help other nonprofits, flooded farmers, and small towns with big bills.

The band says they’re not done with raising money for flood relief yet.

