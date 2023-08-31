How to help
Police: Man arrested for trying to rob Morrisville bank

Steven Royce
Steven Royce(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a homeless man faces charges after he tried to rob a Morrisville bank Wednesday morning.

Morristown Police say officers responded around 8:40 a.m. to a reported attempted robbery at the Community National Bank on Route 15. Based on a description, officers soon located Steven Royce, 34, and took him into custody.

He faces charges of assault and robbery.

Police say Royce has been arrested and charged with retail theft six times over the past several weeks.

