Police: Man arrested for trying to rob Morrisville bank

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a homeless man faces charges after he tried to rob a Morrisville bank Wednesday morning.

Morristown Police say officers responded around 8:40 a.m. to a reported attempted robbery at the Community National Bank on Route 15. Based on a description, officers soon located Steven Royce, 34, and took him into custody.

He faces charges of assault and robbery.

Police say Royce has been arrested and charged with retail theft six times over the past several weeks.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.