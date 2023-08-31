Safety reminders for kids walking to school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students will be walking to school this morning for day two, especially in Chittenden County districts.

Crossing guards are going to be busy helping students get to school safely this school year, but police say walkers, bikers, and drivers should be aware of their surroundings.

Burlington deputy chief Wade Labrecque says everyone is encouraged to share the road and be mindful of crosswalks and bike lanes.

Use the sidewalks to walk on when they’re present, and wear a helmet if you’re biking. If you’re driving, it’s Vermont law to give bikers a minimum of four feet passing distance.

“You’re supposed to walk your bike through a crosswalk, but a lot of kids don’t know that. And yes, you’re supposed to stop as a pedestrian before you go into the crosswalk and look both ways. You don’t want to take that chance. You always want to just kind of err on the side of caution,” said Labrecque.

Drivers should also be mindful of school busses now that they’re back on the road, and to always stop when you see busses deploy a stop sign for kids crossing the road.

The state adds, wearing bright colored clothing is helpful if you’re walking, especially when it’s foggy during the mornings.

60 schools in the state have signed up for Local Motion’s safe routes to school, which provides walk and bike safety activities, events, and prizes for schools.

