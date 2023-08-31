How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Safety reminders for kids walking to school

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Students will be walking to school this morning for day two, especially in Chittenden County districts.

Crossing guards are going to be busy helping students get to school safely this school year, but police say walkers, bikers, and drivers should be aware of their surroundings.

Burlington deputy chief Wade Labrecque says everyone is encouraged to share the road and be mindful of crosswalks and bike lanes.

Use the sidewalks to walk on when they’re present, and wear a helmet if you’re biking. If you’re driving, it’s Vermont law to give bikers a minimum of four feet passing distance.

“You’re supposed to walk your bike through a crosswalk, but a lot of kids don’t know that. And yes, you’re supposed to stop as a pedestrian before you go into the crosswalk and look both ways. You don’t want to take that chance. You always want to just kind of err on the side of caution,” said Labrecque.

Drivers should also be mindful of school busses now that they’re back on the road, and to always stop when you see busses deploy a stop sign for kids crossing the road.

The state adds, wearing bright colored clothing is helpful if you’re walking, especially when it’s foggy during the mornings.

60 schools in the state have signed up for Local Motion’s safe routes to school, which provides walk and bike safety activities, events, and prizes for schools.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont students return to school as staff shortages persist
Burlington's housing pod community has now been open for more than six months.
Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Rick Taylor
A family shares their Lincoln Street story
File photo
World War II vet from Swanton to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
FILE
Local lawmakers work to keep kids off e-cigarettes
An effort is underway to protect kids from e-cigarette use.
Local lawmakers work to keep kids off e-cigarettes
Students will be walking to school this morning for day two, especially in Chittenden County...
Safety reminders for kids walking to school