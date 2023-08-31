How to help
Some debt relief and credit repair companies fail to deliver

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about debt relief and credit repair companies who fail to deliver on their big promises.

American and Canadian consumers hold more than $16 trillion of debt in the form of mortgages, credit cards, personal lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, student loans, and personal loans. When they fall behind on their payments, some consumers stumble into expensive debt relief and credit repair options that leave them worse off than when they started, according to a new study by the Better Business Bureau.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the BBB’s Paula Fleming about what to watch for.

