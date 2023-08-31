Vt. Foodbank, College Days, & Quilts at Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair may be entering the homestretch but the midweek deals continued Thursday.

College students currently enrolled in school pick up free admission all day Thursday with a valid college ID. And with the cost of college these days, Darren Perron found young people excited for the deal.

VT FOODBANK DAY

Visitors bearing non-perishable food also received free admission earlier in the afternoon.

Those who bought two non-perishable items before 2 p.m. qualified for the deal. In addition, two more non-perishable food items scored $10.00 off a ride bracelet.

Darren Perron spoke with the Foodbank’s Sarah Keblin for an update on the food insecurity in the wake of this summer’s flooding. Watch the video below.

QUILTS FOR A CAUSE

A quilt might be the last thing on your mind with 90s in the forecast, but Darren Perron found one at the fair that’ll keep people warm in the coming months

It was created by quilters at the Champlain Valley Quilt Guild of Vermont and it’s being auctioned off at the fair. The proceeds from the ticket sales go to the guild to help purchase materials to make even more quilts for nonprofits across Vermont including Camp Ta Kum Ta, Habitat for Humanity, Quilts of Valor, and many senior centers.

It’s $1 a ticket or $5 for six tickets and you can find them in the Expo North building.

