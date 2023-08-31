Vt. woman wins North Pole Marathon

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman defied the odds to compete in a unique marathon at the North Pole earlier this month.

Thursday may have been a warm day at Shelburne Bay Park -- one of Judy Boyd’s favorite places to run -- but just weeks ago her route was a little cooler.

“I just got back three days ago from the North Pole,” Boyd said

Boyd was one of 11 runners to compete in the North Pole Marathon. On August 16, in windy 20-degree conditions, Boyd donned a life preserver and ran for over four hours through snow and polar bear zones, winning the half marathon.

“I felt like it was a shared victory for myself and a lot of people that were part of this journey,” Boyd said. She says she waited five years for the race. She signed up in 2018 but the pandemic and tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which control travel and lodging in the area, led to delays. This summer, she got the green light.

Boyd, a veteran, overcame many obstacles to secure the win. In recent years, she’s learned how to walk again following an ankle injury. She has also struggled with loss of depth perception and had a tumor removed from her thyroid. She recalls having just woken up from the surgery when she learned the race was back on. “That was pretty exciting to wake up to,” she said.

To prepare for competition, Boyd trained with physical therapists and Vermont Adaptive, a nonprofit that offers free inclusive sports opportunities.

“Getting out with like-minded people, people you feel safe and comfortable with, and being able to do these great outdoor recreational activities we have here in the state is really important,” said the organization’s Kim Jackson.

Though Boyd enjoys sports, her determination to run at the North Pole was born from a passion for the Arctic. She currently works as a senior fellow at the Washington D.C.-based Artic Institute studying arctic policy. “Now, to see what that ice pack looks like, to see the polar bears there, it was really meaningful and I think it helps me just have a little more of a real perspective,” Boyd said.

For her next visit to the North Pole, Boyd says she wants to do more research than running.

