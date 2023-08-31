How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Woman celebrating 108th birthday has a passion for fashion

Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.
Vera Punke, 108, said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) – A woman in Arlington, Virginia, is celebrating being 108 years old after her birthday Wednesday.

Vera Punke said she’s grateful for every day and is looking forward to even more.

“My secret is to look ahead, because if I look behind at my life it would be terrible and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

The 108-year-old said yoga helps her stay fit, so she feels a decade younger.

Punke’s other passion is for fashion. She owns 40 pairs of shoes and founded a hat club at her senior living center.

“I’ve always had friends, a good organizer, and you look ahead and try to be happy,” Punke said.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police on North Avenue
Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect
File photo
Vermont students return to school as staff shortages persist
Burlington's housing pod community has now been open for more than six months.
Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Rick Taylor
A family shares their Lincoln Street story

Latest News

A Vermont woman defied the odds to compete in a unique marathon at the North Pole earlier this...
Vt. woman wins North Pole Marathon
The Champlain Valley Fair may be entering the homestretch but the midweek deals continued...
Vt. Foodbank, College Days, & Quilts at Champlain Valley Fair
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office shows Andrew...
Judge rules white man will stand trial for shooting Ralph Yarl, Black teen who went to wrong house
Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to a...
Sheriff dies in car crash while on the way to help others