BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful, early fall-like day we had to end the month of August! Great news for sunshine lovers: we have a nice, long stretch of sunny days ahead. Temperatures will be heating up by the time we hit Labor Day, but for tonight it will be cool and crisp.

Tonight will be a clear, calm night with fog settling into the river valleys by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for most, with a few low 50s hanging on right along Lake Champlain. Friday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sun and near-normal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It won’t be humid, but there will be some upper level haze. Thankfully there shouldn’t be any impacts to air quality.

Our stretch of nice weather continues right on through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Saturday, warming into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday and will be in the upper 80s, possibly pushing 90 in spots by Monday. There will be plenty of sun through the weekend, although a weak disturbance will bring a slight uptick in clouds and only the slightest chance for a shower late Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon, it will be back to full sunshine, which will continue through most of next week. Temperatures will remain toasty through most of the first full week of September. Dew points will remain comfortable through the weekend, but it will turn more humid by Monday and remain that way through most of next week. Our next chance for any widespread rain or storms won’t be until late next week.

Have a great evening and enjoy the sun!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.