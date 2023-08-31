How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beautiful, early fall-like day we had to end the month of August! Great news for sunshine lovers: we have a nice, long stretch of sunny days ahead. Temperatures will be heating up by the time we hit Labor Day, but for tonight it will be cool and crisp.

Tonight will be a clear, calm night with fog settling into the river valleys by morning. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for most, with a few low 50s hanging on right along Lake Champlain. Friday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sun and near-normal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It won’t be humid, but there will be some upper level haze. Thankfully there shouldn’t be any impacts to air quality.

Our stretch of nice weather continues right on through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s Saturday, warming into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday and will be in the upper 80s, possibly pushing 90 in spots by Monday. There will be plenty of sun through the weekend, although a weak disturbance will bring a slight uptick in clouds and only the slightest chance for a shower late Saturday.

By Sunday afternoon, it will be back to full sunshine, which will continue through most of next week. Temperatures will remain toasty through most of the first full week of September. Dew points will remain comfortable through the weekend, but it will turn more humid by Monday and remain that way through most of next week. Our next chance for any widespread rain or storms won’t be until late next week.

Have a great evening and enjoy the sun!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police on North Avenue
Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect
File photo
Vermont students return to school as staff shortages persist
Burlington's housing pod community has now been open for more than six months.
Have problems with Burlington’s pod shelter been fixed? A progress report
File Image
Burlington man charged with threatening people with metal pipe
Rick Taylor
A family shares their Lincoln Street story

Latest News

Your Thursday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Peter has the latest forecast.
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your Wednesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast