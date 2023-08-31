BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! We got rid of any of yesterday’s clouds and showers, and now we are left with a whole lot of sunshine. Sunny skies will prevail as we head through the course of our day Thursday! It will feel a little fall-like, with temperatures in the 60s and low dewpoints in the 40s and 50s.

This stretch of sunny weather will last through the holiday weekend and into the middle of next week. While it is fall-like today, it will begin to feel quite summer-like as we head towards next week. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with dewpoints creeping back into the 50s and lower 60s.

Labor Day and the early portions of next week will feature more sunshine but with warmer temperatures. Temperatures will climb back into the mid and upper 80s and lower 90s. Dewpoints will creep into the upper 60s and lower 70s, meaning it will also feel humid and sticky. Get out and enjoy this lovely stretch of weather!

Happy Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkiauskas

