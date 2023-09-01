Amtrak ‘Adirondack’ service to return this month

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s “Adirondack” line is expected to return to the North Country in less than two weeks after suspending service in late June.

An Amtrak spokesperson says they are hoping to relaunch service on September 11. They say ticket sales are now open and anticipate any operational issues to be resolved by that day.

Service to the North Country stalled in late June due to the Canadian National Railway’s heat policy. At the time, Amtrak said the issues were on the Canadian side and required them to reduce speeds to as slow as 10 mph if temperatures were over 86 degrees.

Steve Strauss with the Empire State Passenger Assoc. says he hopes any existing issues will be resolved and will not impact rail travel next summer as well. “Confident that we are going to have uninterrupted service at least for nine months back to next May or June,” he said.

The shutdown was especially frustrating since the Amtrak service only resumed in April after a three-year pandemic pause.

“I’m pleased to hear the news that Amtrak is resuming its service to the North Country. The Adirondack Line is a crucial resource for residents and visitors alike, and keeping it open is important for our economy and quality of life,” said state Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

