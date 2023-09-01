Audubon Vermont included in USDA forest restoration funding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money doesn’t grown on trees, but it could be helping trees grow.

That’s thank to the US Department of Agriculture forest service.

Three restoration projects for non-federal forests are splitting over $1.1 million in funding.

This year’s grant recipients include Audubon Vermont, who will focus on biodiversity, and the Forest Stewards Guild, who will spend the money on supporting ash trees in the Northeast.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.