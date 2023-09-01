How to help
CVF headliner Ludacris ready to hit the stage

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the features of the Champlain Valley Fair is the performers each night on the grandstand stage. On Friday night, fair headliner Ludacris will hit the stage.

Darren Perron spoke with the fair’s Jeff Bartley about tonight’s performance, other performers set for this weekend, and how it all comes together.

Click here for more information on concerts taking place at the fair and how to buy tickets.

