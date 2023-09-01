How to help
Darren Perron explores Champlain Valley Fair curiosities

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - You can find a whole variety of eclectic offerings on the Champlain Valley midway.

You can have an old-timey photo taken if you want to go back in time, or get something engraved in a piece of jewelry. If you want a henna tattoo, that’s available. And if you need a piece of glass, they’ve got that as well. You can also get your palm read or a tarot card reading from Bella. Our Darren Perron sampled the offerings.

