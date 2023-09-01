How to help
EMS ready to respond on the midway

Forty-five volunteer EMS workers help out at the fair each year.
By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - For 10 days, the Champlain Valley Fair is a big city. And big cities, need medical services. So, 45 volunteer EMS workers help out at the fair each year.

The crews at the fair typically work for other departments, but for the 10 best days of summer, they’re here to help.

“We have medical issues here we have a lot of these things we have lost children we have lost adults we help with security. If they have issues, we help assess the police we just help take care of everybody,” said Charlene Phelps, the first response superintendent. “It could be that somebody got sick on a ride, things like that.”

But the biggest issue, they find, is people getting overheated and underhydrated. “People get excited when they’re at the fair and they don’t think to drink water in and have a drink. You know, keeps us busy,” Phelps said.

So, to keep the fair fun -- and visitors out of the emergency trailer -- do this... “...dress appropriately, stay hydrated, drink lots of water. We have buildings all over that have air conditioning, so if you feel like you’re getting overheated, go to the air conditioner. We have benches all over the place where they can sit and rest and we have tents with picnic tables and they can rest in there,” Phelps said.

