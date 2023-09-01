How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Essex newspaper returns

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A local newspaper has returned to print in Chittenden County.

The Essex Reporter Friday had its first paper printed in the last three years. The paper, which went online only during the pandemic, is now producing a monthly paper delivered to all Essex and Essex Junction residents and can also be found around town for free.

“We know that print is not dead. People have been asking for this paper for the three years it’s been gone. We listened to that feedback and are excited to bring back that print version that you can hold in your hands,” said the paper’s Bridget Hidgon.

The paper is owned by O’Rourke Media Group, which operates in several states and also publishes the Milton Independent, Saint Albans Messenger, and Colchester Sun.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police on North Avenue
Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect
Burlington Police Thursday continued their search for an armed robbery suspect in the city's...
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
File image
Massachusetts man charged in fatal Orange County crash
Wild boar killed in Tunbridge, Vt.
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge
Steven Royce
Police: Man arrested for trying to rob Morrisville bank

Latest News

The Weston Playhouse will likely stay closed for the next two years.
Weston Playhouse could be shuttered for two years
Pets with Potenial: Meet Kiki
Rice students wrap first week with lessons in resilience
Ludacris/File photo
CVF headliner Ludacris ready to hit the stage
CVF headliner Ludacris ready to hit the stage