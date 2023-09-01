Essex newspaper returns

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A local newspaper has returned to print in Chittenden County.

The Essex Reporter Friday had its first paper printed in the last three years. The paper, which went online only during the pandemic, is now producing a monthly paper delivered to all Essex and Essex Junction residents and can also be found around town for free.

“We know that print is not dead. People have been asking for this paper for the three years it’s been gone. We listened to that feedback and are excited to bring back that print version that you can hold in your hands,” said the paper’s Bridget Hidgon.

The paper is owned by O’Rourke Media Group, which operates in several states and also publishes the Milton Independent, Saint Albans Messenger, and Colchester Sun.

