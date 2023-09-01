FEMA funding for houses of worship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For houses of worship damaged by the flooding in Vermont, FEMA funding could be a godsend.

Some private and non profit organizations in 11 of Vermont’s 14 counties are eligible for FEMA reimbursement.

This covers debris removal, facilities restoration, and even emergency protective measures.

Not all non-profits are eligible, requirements include IRS tax exemption. The deadline is September 12th.

