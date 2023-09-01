How to help
First Friday celebrates return of SUNY students

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh’s First Friday event is happening at Trinity Park downtown.

The event features food trucks, live music, and even a dunk tank. The city’s Courtney Meisenheimer says in addition to the event at the park, storefronts along City Hall Place are offering deals and that the event is a great way to get the community together.

“Create more community between students and residents here in the community. It is welcome back to school so we are welcoming everybody back to our community. For some students, this is the first time they are visiting Plattsburgh and we want to welcome them warmly,” she said.

