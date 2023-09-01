How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Longtime elementary school custodian becomes teacher at the same school after earning her GED

Isabel Navarro, 35, is in the first weeks of her new job as a teacher’s assistant at Spring Valley Elementary in Waco, Texas where she has worked since 2016 cleaning classrooms.
By Julie Hays and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A longtime elementary school custodian has traded in her cleaning supplies for teaching supplies after going back to school for her GED while working full-time as the head custodian at the same school where she is now teaching.

Isabel Navarro, 35, is in the first weeks of her new job as a teacher’s assistant at Spring Valley Elementary in Waco, Texas where she has worked since 2016 cleaning classrooms.

She said teaching is a dream come true.

“When I was a child, I always wanted to be a teacher or a nurse,” Isabel said. “And I started working at 15 years old to help my parents at home and now I can finish my education and follow my dream.”

Navarro grew up in Zacatecas, Mexico and dropped out of school as a teenager to get a job and help support her family.

She moved to the United States in 2009 after meeting her husband.

Navarro worked in housekeeping at Baylor for a couple of years before starting her job cleaning at Woodway Elementary in 2013.

She transferred to Spring Valley Elementary in 2016 where she’s been a fixture as the lead custodian since.

Navarro loved interacting with the students as a custodian, but she really wanted to make more of an impact in the classroom.

She made the decision to obtain her GED which she said was a difficult feat since English is her second language.

Spring Valley Elementary School Principal Kappy Edwards said watching Isabel go to school while being a mom and holding down a full-time job was inspiring.

“I am immensely proud of Isabel’s determination and commitment to furthering her education, obtaining her GED and transitioning into a paraprofessional role within Spring Valley,” Edwards said. “This achievement, especially while working full-time as our head custodian, and managing a family with three children, showcases her admirable dedication and serves as an inspiring example for others.”

Navarro received her GED at a ceremony in June. Her last day as a custodian was July 28 before starting her new role as an aide at Spring Valley on July 31.

“It’s been good -- so, so good,” Navarro said. “Every day is something new to learn not just for the kids but also for me, too, and I’m very happy to come in this way and share with my teachers and principals. They’ve been supportive for all my journey in my life.”

She’s happy with her new position and enjoys making a difference. Navarro would eventually like to earn her teaching certificate and have a classroom of her own.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police on North Avenue
Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect
File image
Massachusetts man charged in fatal Orange County crash
Burlington Police Thursday continued their search for an armed robbery suspect in the city's...
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
Steven Royce
Police: Man arrested for trying to rob Morrisville bank
Wild boar killed in Tunbridge, Vt.
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge

Latest News

Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites
A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says