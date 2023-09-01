How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in northern Kentucky shared the wealth after winning $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Daniel Reffitt bought a Precious Metals Titanium scratch-off ticket, and it didn’t take him long to realize he’d won big, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

He scratched the winning numbers, then went on to scratch his matching numbers, and on the very first spot, revealed the “auto” symbol winning the game’s $500,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

There were some workers nearby when Reffitt found out he won, so he decided to give each of them $100.

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Reffitt said.

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police on North Avenue
Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect
File image
Massachusetts man charged in fatal Orange County crash
Burlington Police Thursday continued their search for an armed robbery suspect in the city's...
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
Steven Royce
Police: Man arrested for trying to rob Morrisville bank
Wild boar killed in Tunbridge, Vt.
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge

Latest News

FILE - Bret Harte Retirement Inn residents make their way down to the dining room for lunch,...
US will regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than many advocates hoped
Amy Necaise accused of shop lifting form Walmart on three different visits in August.
School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi
A watch stander on base reported the fire in the unoccupied housing area of Cavalla Court on...
Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers added a solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of a still-resilient labor market
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 file photo, a large Texas flag hangs from the Texas State Capitol...
A federal judge strikes down a Texas law requiring age verification to view pornographic websites