Montpelier businesses start to reopen after flood clean up

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over a month after the flooding, Montpelier’s downtown will look a little less desolate.

Bear Pond Books, Capitol Stationers, Notion Fabric & Craft, and Splash Naturals are re-opening their doors today. Zutano Outlet has been open, operating out of their second floor.

Businesses on Montpelier’s Main Street have been racing to re-open before the Labor Day weekend.

Owners say they are looking forward to welcoming people back into their stores. More businesses are hoping to open again in the weeks to come.

