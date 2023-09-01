How to help
Pets with Potenial: Meet Kiki

Kiki
Kiki(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 14-year-old feline named Kiki.

Fabulous, particular, and beautiful, Kiki is ready to find her next office chair to steal from her humans. Kiki came to us after her owner sadly passed. For being a senior, Kiki sure has a lot of fire in her! But she also knows her boundaries and isn’t afraid to let you know when she has had enough attention.

Ready to take on this amazing senior? Stop by to meet her or her other furry friends at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

