Police ramp up DUI patrols for Labor Day weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the holiday weekend here, police are urging revelers to have a plan.

The Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department is among agencies across the state reminding drivers and boaters to be aware this weekend.

They say extra patrols and checkpoints could be possible around the state and the goal is to keep everyone safe.

“All we are asking is that you have a plan. We are not asking ‘Don’t have fun.’ Go have fun as much as you want, but just have a plan to get home safely,” said Chittenden County Sherrif’s Lt. Alan Fortin.

There have been 48 deaths on Vermont roads so far this year.

Like driving a car, the legal blood alcohol limit for driving a boat is .08. Anyone above that limit and behind the wheel is subject to fines or at risk of getting arrested.

Related Stories:

Safety experts hope education can help put the brakes on motorcycle crashes

Region reels from rash of deadly head-on crashes

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.