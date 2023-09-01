Region gears up for Labor Day weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - No matter what corner of Vermont you call home, there’s fun on the agenda this holiday weekend.

Northfield will usher in Labor Day with the village’s 48th annual parade. Festivities will span the weekend with street music, food, and activities for kids. This year marks a milestone for the tradition, which may not be sticking around much longer.

“What we’ve struggled with this year is finding volunteers to help with this event. If we can’t get those individuals, it probably will be coming up on its last year,” said Lucas Herring with the Northfield Labor Day Committee.

Further north, in Sutton, visitors can catch 16 varieties of sunflowers in bloom at Simpson Farm’s Sunflower Daze through Monday.

Folks can fill a bucket with as many sunflowers that fit for $18 and enjoy face painting, farm animals, and hot dogs from Rocky’s.

The Mad River Valley Craft Fair in Waitsfield is celebrating its 52nd anniversary on Saturday and Sunday. Fair manager Laura Arnesen credits the artists and community members for the event’s success. She says there is something for everyone. “We also have things in a big price range, so the quality is really good but not everything is expensive,” she said.

Moving south, visitors can ring in the weekend with a cold beer at the Mount Snow Brewers Festival in West Dover. Festivities start Friday night with a fireworks show and a block party and continue into Saturday. Folks can get a taste of over 30 breweries along with music and food.

And visitors should bring their appetite -- and some mouthwash -- to Garlic Town USA in Bennington. Event organizers promise a stinking good time with over 120 vendors serving up all things garlic.

