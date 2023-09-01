How to help
Sen. Hassan challenges insulin manufacturers on prices

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire senator is trying to hold Big Pharma to its word.

Earlier this year, three insulin manufacturers announced they would make some insulin available for under $35 a month. But months later, consumer information on how to get those discounts is still hard to find.

Senator Hassan claimed in her letter to company officials that patients looking for a discount may have to complete pages of documents and wait for approval.

