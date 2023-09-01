Soggy weather puts a crimp on outdoor dining

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summertime is the bread and butter for restaurants in downtown Burlington. They often aim to have outdoor seating available, but all the rain has cut into some businesses’ bottom lines.

Storm clouds over Church Street were an all too common sight this summer.

“Obviously, when it’s raining, we can’t put patio out, so that takes away 12 tables from us,” said Aaron Plunkett with the Church Street Tavern. On a nice day, the restaurant can be bustling, but he says those conditions can change on a dime. “I will say that it has also helped us, I think, on sunny days that we have had. Everybody’s been more excited and more excited to get out and go to go downtown on Church Street.”

DIners elsewhere have also borne the brunt of the soggy summer. “There’s been a few times when I’ve been eating outside on Church Street or other places when a storm like this has rolled in and I’ve had to pick up my plate and go inside from the sidewalk or the porch,” said Jim Brangan of Shelburne.

Down on the waterfront, Spot on the Dock is known for great views of the lake. But this summer has offered a lot of cloudy skies. “It’s a wet summer for everybody. And you know, we’re lucky that we have indoor seating in a sense because we have coverage. But I’m not sure everybody knows that we have coverage. So, it’s a little frustrating and a little sad because we love it here and we want people to come share the summer with us,” said the restaurant’s Sarah Cover. She says they are hoping for a great few weeks of fall. “I hope that people will keep us on their radar while they’re literally looking at the radar and know that we’re open and we hope that they come in.”

Jason Lenihan at Halvorson’s Upstreet Cafe says they’ve seen 10% less business this summer compared to last year. “It definitely means less revenue, and less revenue and at a time when labor costs more and a time when food costs more,” he said.

Each summer they have a Wednesday night music series to raise money for local causes. This year they’ve seen 25% fewer people coming out because they’ve been washouts. “The people are coming out for music -- not as many -- but those that are coming out are really really generous and we’re already over $18,000 A=and we have two months left, so it’s heartwarming,” Lenihan said.

Restaurants also lamented the fact that while this week has been one of the nicest, it coincided with the fair and back to school, making it one of the slowest. Now, they are looking forward to a nice fall.

