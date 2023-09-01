Two Saranac River dams will be removed, allowing salmon migration

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are plenty of fish in the sea, and for salmon in the North Country swimming against the current, finding love is about to get easier.

For context, salmon swim upstream to spawn. Indian Rapids and Fredenburgh Falls dams on the lower Saranac River are some of the last hurdles for migrating Atlantic salmon, and now they are being taken out.

Once these dams have been removed, there is only one structure standing in the way of salmon runs returning to the river, the Imperial Mills Dam.

The area upstream of that dam has been inaccessible to salmon since 1786.

