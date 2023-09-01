How to help
UVM recruiting expectant mothers for child development study

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont neuroscientists are recruiting expecting families who want to help with a major childhood development study.

UVM in 2019 received a half-million dollar grant for the Healthy Brain and Child Development Study and they’re now ready to get that research underway. They are looking for moms who are in their second and third trimesters to take part.

The study will follow those families and their infants for up to 10 years, taking brain scans and other measurements to track development and also gathering data about their home life and environment. The goal is to find out what influences brain and child development. In all,12,000 families will be enrolled across all the universities taking part,

“These large studies that are trying to capture cohorts of people really benefit from having rural participants, and that inclusion and the fact that Vermont can do that, that we have the imaging capacity and the research facilities, is really very exciting for us,” said Alexi Potter, a UVM psychiatry professor.

This is an extension of a UVM study that tracked adolescent brain development. Researchers say that the two studies will create a rich data set that’s open to all scientists to access for their work.

