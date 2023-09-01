Skip to content
How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring
News
Livestream
Weather
Sports
Contact Us
WYCI
Home
News
Local
National
Politics
Election Results
Health Watch
In the Garden
Investigate TV
Made In Vermont
Super Seniors
Vermont from Above
Wildlife Watch
You Can Quote Me
Latest Newscasts
Got a Story Idea?
Submit Photos and Videos
Newsletter
Livestream
Latest Newscasts
How to Watch WCAX
TV Listings
Weather
Closings
Radar
Weather Cams
WCAX Weather App
Ski & Board Report
In the Garden
Weather FAQ
Astronomy
Sports
Catamount Corner
MLB on WYCI
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit Story Ideas
Submit Photos and Video
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Order Channel 3 News Stories
Community Partners
Advertise With Us
Work for WCAX
Paid Internships
Community
How to Help
Community Calendar
Hike of the Week
Marketplace
WYCI
Across the Fence
Buy Vermont First
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Business Break
Press Releases
Week Twenty - Hike of the Week (Lake Shaftsbury State Park)
Week Twenty - Hike of the Week (Lake Shaftsbury State Park)
By
wcax
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Burlington Police involved in standoff with armed robbery suspect
Massachusetts man charged in fatal Orange County crash
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
Police: Man arrested for trying to rob Morrisville bank
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge
Latest News
Super Senior: Pat Brennan
Week Nineteen - Hike of the Week (Noyes Pond Loop)
Super Senior: John and Grace Mekkelsen
Super Senior: Marilyn ‘Teenie’ Kozlowski