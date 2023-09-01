In Weston, recovery could take two years

WESTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Labor Day weekend is a busy time when it comes to tourism in Vermont but communities across the region are continuing to clean up from July flooding, including the hard-hit town of Weston.

If you want to buy something at the Weston Village Store, don’t expect a bag. They were all lost in the July floods. Owner Steven Smith says business has been improving recently. “For at least the first four weeks after it was really really slow,” he said. Damage to the store is still visible out back and signs of the flood can still be seen all over town. The store was closed for three weeks. “Luckily we were one of the businesses that were at least partially able to open and we can start to recoup some of those losses,” Smith said.

The market down the road remains closed. And at the Weston Playhouse, which is a huge draw for the area, it’s anything but business as usual. “Our 300-seat theater, our main stage was completely decimated and is offline. We are aiming to get it back up in the next year or two,” said Susanna Gellert with the Weston Theater Company. The theater company was able to salvage one summer show at its smaller venue up the road but all other performances, including fall programming, have been canceled. “One of the things that we learned from the pandemic is that our community is here for us and we’re are here for our community and come back as strong as ever.”

But until that happens, less visitor traffic will likely be rolling through town, which affects every business. “We did have one road closure on the way here but the detour was marked and we made our way around,” said Anne Rogers of Medway, Mass.

But those who love the region, like the Lake family from Wilmington North Carolina, will continue taking their road trips to Vermont. “You can’t keep us away. In fact, we were just talking about when should we come back next year,” said Polly Lake.

However, when they come back to this town, it’s very likely flood damage will still be having an impact. “It is going to be a hard couple of years,” Gellert said.

Playhouse officials say they are looking at a loss of $450,000 in ticket sales alone but that the overall price tag for the theater company due to the flooding will be much higher.

