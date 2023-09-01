BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The new month of September got off to a fantastic start! After a chilly start to the day, temperatures rebounded well into the 70s with lots of sunshine & comfortable humidity.

It won’t be quite as chilly tonight, and then a real, serious warm-up will begin over the holiday weekend. A minor, upper-air disturbance will kick up just a few clouds to mix in with the sunshine on Saturday, and there is even a slight chance for a quick, passing shower Saturday night.

Then it will be back to sunny skies again on Sunday, and stay that way into the middle of next week. Temperatures will be climbing into the 80s for highs, with even a few low 90s possible on Labor Day through Wednesday. That could mean an official “heat wave” if we have 3 straight days with highs of 90 or more. It will also be getting muggy again along with this heat.

There will finally be a chance for showers by the end of next week as temperatures come down a bit.

Take MAX Advantage of this late, great summer weather and have a great & safe Labor Day weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.