BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We Made it! Friday is looking to be another lovely day with more sunshine. The one thing you may notice is some haze as upper-level smoke arrives into the region. The good news is the smoke will be high enough, that air quality will not be a concern, but the sky will be milky and gray at some points. Temperatures for today will be a tad warmer than yesterday as most climb into the low and mid-70s.

This weekend is looking good as well! Smoke should begin to recede as we head towards Saturday afternoon and evening, and sunshine will stay. Temperatures for Saturday climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most. Sunday will even be a tad warmer than that as most climb back into the 80s. A few upper 80s will be possible in those usual warmer spots too.

Labor Day Monday and early next week looks quite warm as temperatures and dewpoints creep up even more. High temperatures for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will increase into the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points will climb back into the 60s, which will be more noticeable and sticky feeling at times. So, the unofficial end of summer will be feeling quite summer-like.

Have a great Friday and a great Labor Day weekend!

- Peter Kvietkauskas

