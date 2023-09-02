How to help
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving in deceased man’s truck

Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend, investigating the suspicious deaths...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WHITINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend investigating the suspicious deaths of two people in Whitingham.

Officers responded to a home on Vermont RT 8-A around 10 p.m. Friday. When troopers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside.

The victims were identified as Michael Garvin, 52, and his mother, Lucy Garvin, 79, both residents of the home.

While investigating, State Police learned Michael Garvin’s truck was missing and put out an alert. Members of the Brattleboro Police Dept. located the truck and detained the driver, 54-year-old Christopher Ellis.

Detectives say Ellis had been living with the Garvins since April, and according to court papers, Ellis shot Michael and Lucy Garvin earlier in the week and stole Michael Garvin’s 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The killings were reported to the Vermont state police after a relative located them dead inside their home Friday night and called 911.

Ellis was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent. He was ordered to be jailed without bail pending his arraignment Tuesday at the Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro.

Previous Story: Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham

