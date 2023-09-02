How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

GMP hosts green yard care event

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - An event series is underway to show Vermonters a green way to clean up the green space around their homes.

Green Mountain Power will be at events this fall to teach people about electric yard care and the way it could put some green back in your pocket.

The first event will be at the Noble Ace Labor Day BBQ in Rutland on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GMP will be there to talk about all things green energy. For those who can’t make it to Rutland Saturday, they will be at events all over Vermont this fall.

For a complete list visit Greem Mountain Power’s Event Page.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild boar killed in Tunbridge, Vt.
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Burlington Police Thursday continued their search for an armed robbery suspect in the city's...
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
File photo
Federal education officials investigate Vt. COVID masking policies
Courtesy: Oliver Wang
Vt. woman wins North Pole Marathon

Latest News

File Photo
‘Soldiers Atop the Mount” returns in Orwell
File Photo
State leaders evaluate business losses with survey
Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham
A St. Johnsbury man is in custody after stealing two cars while fleeing from officers.
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers