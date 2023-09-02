GMP hosts green yard care event

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - An event series is underway to show Vermonters a green way to clean up the green space around their homes.

Green Mountain Power will be at events this fall to teach people about electric yard care and the way it could put some green back in your pocket.

The first event will be at the Noble Ace Labor Day BBQ in Rutland on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GMP will be there to talk about all things green energy. For those who can’t make it to Rutland Saturday, they will be at events all over Vermont this fall.

For a complete list visit Greem Mountain Power’s Event Page.

