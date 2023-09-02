How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New Hampshire holds disaster preparedness courses

File Photo
File Photo(WCTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire officials are making sure granite staters are ready for when disaster strikes.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety is participating in National Preparedness Month this September. This year focuses on preparing older granite staters for disaster.

The month’s events will consist of three sessions covering what the state does to help and how individuals can take preparedness into their own hands.

To register for the first for the first event, September 6, visit the ReadyNH website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild boar killed in Tunbridge, Vt.
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Burlington Police Thursday continued their search for an armed robbery suspect in the city's...
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
File photo
Federal education officials investigate Vt. COVID masking policies
Courtesy: Oliver Wang
Vt. woman wins North Pole Marathon

Latest News

File Photo
GMP hosts green yard care event
File Photo
‘Soldiers Atop the Mount” returns in Orwell
File Photo
State leaders evaluate business losses with survey
Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham