New Hampshire holds disaster preparedness courses

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire officials are making sure granite staters are ready for when disaster strikes.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety is participating in National Preparedness Month this September. This year focuses on preparing older granite staters for disaster.

The month’s events will consist of three sessions covering what the state does to help and how individuals can take preparedness into their own hands.

To register for the first for the first event, September 6, visit the ReadyNH website.

