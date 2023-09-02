How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham

Vermont State Police vehicle.
Vermont State Police vehicle.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths in Whitingham.

State Police say they responded to a home on Vermont Route 8A around 10 p.m. Friday. When troopers arrived they found a man and a woman dead inside.

The Vermont State Police crime scene search team will be on the scene this morning to continue their investigation. The bodies have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiners in Burlington for autopsies.

The identities of the two people involved have not been released. Nobody is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild boar killed in Tunbridge, Vt.
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Burlington Police Thursday continued their search for an armed robbery suspect in the city's...
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
File photo
Federal education officials investigate Vt. COVID masking policies
Courtesy: Oliver Wang
Vt. woman wins North Pole Marathon

Latest News

File Photo
‘Soldiers Atop the Mount” returns in Orwell
File Photo
State leaders evaluate business losses with survey
A St. Johnsbury man is in custody after stealing two cars while fleeing from officers.
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers
Toledo police lights
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers