Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham

WHITINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a pair of suspicious deaths in Whitingham.

State Police say they responded to a home on Vermont Route 8A around 10 p.m. Friday. When troopers arrived they found a man and a woman dead inside.

The Vermont State Police crime scene search team will be on the scene this morning to continue their investigation. The bodies have been taken to the Chief Medical Examiners in Burlington for autopsies.

The identities of the two people involved have not been released. Nobody is in custody at this time.

