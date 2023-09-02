‘Soldiers Atop the Mount” returns in Orwell

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Reenactors will be camping out in Orwell to give visitors a glimpse into the past.

‘Soldiers Atop the Mount’ is an annual event at the Mount Independence State Historical Site.

The two-day event honors soldiers who built and manned Mount Independence in 1776-77.

Reenactors will talk to visitors about the Revolutionary War in Vermont, reenact a woods skirmish, and demonstrate what life was like during that period.

Tickets are $9 for adults. For more details on the event, visit the state historical site website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.