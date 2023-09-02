St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers

ST JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A St. Johnsbury man is in custody after stealing two cars while fleeing from officers.

Police say they pursued 29-year-old Richard Kendall while he was driving a stolen Subaru Impreza Friday morning.

Eventually, Kendall stopped on Mount Hunger Road, and fled into the woods.

Police called a K9 unit to the scene, but the search was called off when they couldn’t find him.

Shortly after this, police received a call of *another stolen car on Kingdom Road.

This time - a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police saw the Jeep at an intersection, and while conducting a traffic stop, they found that *Kendall was the one driving the second stolen vehicle.

Kendall took off again, and officers pursued him... Until he nearly hit two Vermont state police cruisers... And then crashed on New Boston Road.

Kendall was then taken into custody.

He is set to appear in Caledonia County criminal court next Tuesday

