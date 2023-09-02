State leaders evaluate business losses with survey

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders want to hear from all businesses that were impacted by this summer’s floods even if they didn’t suffer physical damage.

This summer’s floods ripped through central Vermont and other communities, shuttering some businesses. However, some lost revenue because of other factors, such as employees calling out.

More federal aid could be coming to Vermont and state leaders want to collect information on the totality of financial losses. They are conducting a survey for businesses to report revenue and profit losses as a result of the flooding.

“211 collected some of that data but its nowhere near complete. We’re collecting some of that data as part of our business assistance program, but we want that data too, as broad and complete as possible,” said Vermont Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Brett Long.

At the same time, the state is still accepting applications for its Emergency Flood Grant Program.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.