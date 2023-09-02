BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough will bring a few showers tonight, but be out of here in time for more sunshine on Sunday. It will be warm and a bit more humid, though not oppressive. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, making for a great last day of the Champlain Valley Fair.

Hot and humid weather will be the rule for early to midweek, something we haven’t had since late July. Labor Day will be mostly sunny and humid, with highs in the upper 80s. Plenty of sunshine will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s and even low 90s. Overnight lows will be muggy as well, with temperatures only falling into the mid to upper 60s. Remember to take it easy on those days, and take breaks and stay hydrated. This is especially true after becoming acclimated to the relatively cool temperatures in August.

Our next chance for precipitation will be Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again Friday, then mainly showers for Saturday. Temperatures will start to return to normal levels, with highs holding in the 70s by Saturday.

