BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Labor Day Weekend will feature quiet and warmer weather, and a fantastic end to the Champlain Valley Fair weatherwise. Saturday will start off with some morning fog, then it will become partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A trough will come through overnight, and that may touch off a few showers, but that’s about it. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies for Sunday. It will be a bit more humid, with highs in the mid 80s.

After an unseasonably cool August, summer will be making a comeback next week. Labor Day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Sunshine will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 80s and even low 90s, with muggy lows in the 60s to low 70s. We haven’t had heat like this since late July, so remember to take it easy on days like that and stay hydrated.

The next chance for precipitation will be Thursday, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the 80s. Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels on Friday, with the chance for showers.

