How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Wild boar killed in Tunbridge, Vt.
Feral swine killed in Tunbridge
Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham
Burlington Police Thursday continued their search for an armed robbery suspect in the city's...
Burlington Police still searching for armed robbery suspect
Toledo police lights
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Fatal crash
One dead in Jamaica motorcycle crash
The Community Sailing Center in Burlington.
Speaking out about their passion for sailing
Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend, investigating the suspicious deaths...
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck