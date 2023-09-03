NEK hospital works with WHO to support breastfeeding

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - World Breastfeeding Month is in August but Vermont hospitals are keeping conversations on the topic going.

Baby-Friendly is a program through the World Health Organization to help hospitals continue the discussion year-round.

The core beliefs of the organization include that human milk has optimal nutrition and that every parent should be supported in making a decision on how to feed their child.

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans are the only two hospitals in Vermont with a Baby-Friendly Designation.

Channel 3 spoke with NVRH Lactation Consultant Carol Moore-Whitney about how Baby-Friendly helps parents in the Northeast Kingdom.

“We have fewer readmissions, we have really satisfied families. We have a 96% initiation rate for breastfeeding and what that means to me is that families can dip their toe in the water and try what works for them and in the long run, and do what works for them”

NVRH is working on their re-designation now, which has to be done once every five years, Moore-Whitney says they expect it to be completed next summer.

