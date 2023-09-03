How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NEK hospital works with WHO to support breastfeeding

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - World Breastfeeding Month is in August but Vermont hospitals are keeping conversations on the topic going.

Baby-Friendly is a program through the World Health Organization to help hospitals continue the discussion year-round.

The core beliefs of the organization include that human milk has optimal nutrition and that every parent should be supported in making a decision on how to feed their child.

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans are the only two hospitals in Vermont with a Baby-Friendly Designation.

Channel 3 spoke with NVRH Lactation Consultant Carol Moore-Whitney about how Baby-Friendly helps parents in the Northeast Kingdom.

“We have fewer readmissions, we have really satisfied families. We have a 96% initiation rate for breastfeeding and what that means to me is that families can dip their toe in the water and try what works for them and in the long run, and do what works for them”

NVRH is working on their re-designation now, which has to be done once every five years, Moore-Whitney says they expect it to be completed next summer.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police vehicle.
Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Whitingham
Eric Edson
Wanted Burlington robbery suspect has long rap sheet
Toledo police lights
St. Johnsbury man in custody after stealing two cars, fleeing officers
This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Vermont State Police spent the start of Labor Day weekend, investigating the suspicious deaths...
Brattleboro Police arrest suspect driving deceased man’s truck

Latest News

File Photo
Veterans honored with Labor Day weekend flight to Washington
File Photo
Vermonters hit the roads Labor Day weekend
suspicious death
One dead in Rutland shooting
Fatal crash
One dead in Jamaica motorcycle crash